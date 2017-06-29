Federal government wants Ontario inmate segregation fight put on ice

TORONTO – The federal government is urging an Ontario judge to adjourn a challenge to solitary-confinement laws.

It says proposed legislation and policy changes will deal with the issues at play.

Civil liberties groups argue rules that allow inmates to be put in what is essentially indefinite segregation violate the Constitution.

The challenge focuses on inmates who are put into so-called “administrative” segregation, usually for their own protection.

The groups argue long-term isolation amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

In many cases, the inmates suffer from severe mental illness that can be exacerbated by solitary confinement.

A federal lawyer says Bill C-56, introduced earlier this month, would set presumptive limits on administrative segregation, along with independent oversight of its application.

