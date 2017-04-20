Canada
April 20, 2017 5:23 am

Ontario ombudsman set to release inmate-segregation report

By Staff The Canadian Press

The general inmate facility is shown during a media tour of the Toronto South Detention Centre in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A A

TORONTO – Ontario’s ombudsman will release a special report on inmate segregation today.

In December, Paul Dube announced an investigation into how the province tracks and reviews the placement of inmates in solitary confinement.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ontario hiring more jail staff, including officers, nurses, psychologists

He said the investigation had been sparked by hundreds of complaints.

Dube has previously called for various reforms to the use of segregation.

READ MORE: Ontario premier calls inmate’s 4-year segregation ‘extremely disturbing’

They include an end to indefinite solitary confinement.

The Correctional Services Ministry has also been reviewing prisoner isolation.
Report an error
Inmate Segregation
Jail
Ontario inmate
Ontario Jail
ontario ombudsman
Ontario prison
Prison
Segregation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News