Ontario ombudsman set to release inmate-segregation report

TORONTO – Ontario’s ombudsman will release a special report on inmate segregation today.

In December, Paul Dube announced an investigation into how the province tracks and reviews the placement of inmates in solitary confinement.

READ MORE: Ontario hiring more jail staff, including officers, nurses, psychologists

He said the investigation had been sparked by hundreds of complaints.

Dube has previously called for various reforms to the use of segregation.

READ MORE: Ontario premier calls inmate’s 4-year segregation ‘extremely disturbing’

They include an end to indefinite solitary confinement.

The Correctional Services Ministry has also been reviewing prisoner isolation.