A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot multiple times in central Hamilton.

The shots were reported at around 1:30 a.m. at a home at the corner of Gibson Avenue and Cannon Street.

Police say they’re looking for multiple suspects.

There’s no update on the victim’s condition.