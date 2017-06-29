Crime
June 29, 2017 8:53 am

2 women hospitalized after falling out of downtown Montreal window

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

Two women in their 20s fell through the second-floor window of a downtown Montreal restaurant during an altercation early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:25 a.m. after a fight broke out on the second floor of an A&W restaurant on Robert-Bourassa Boulevard near President-Kennedy Avenue.

“During the altercation, the two women fell through the window of a restaurant,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“They fell about two floors down.”

The women fell more than three metres to the sidewalk below.

Both women were taken to hospital by emergency services where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Montreal police were investigating the cause of the fight Thursday morning.

