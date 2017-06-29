Burnaby
June 29, 2017 12:28 am

WATCH: SUV hits and knocks down flagger in Burnaby

By Online News Producer  Global News

A suspect has been arrested after an SUV struck a flagger working in Burnaby. WARNING: Video contains disturbing images.

A suspect has been arrested after a white SUV ran over a flagger working in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed that a vehicle collided with a flagger in the 7400-block of 10th Avenue near Kingsway at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Video posted to social media showed a white SUV trying to merge into traffic. The vehicle then ran into a flagger who appeared to be trying to stop the vehicle.

RCMP said the driver did not remain on the scene, but investigators tracked down the vehicle and a suspect was arrested.

Charges have yet to be laid as the investigation continues.

The flagger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

