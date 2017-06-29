WATCH: SUV hits and knocks down flagger in Burnaby
A suspect has been arrested after a white SUV ran over a flagger working in Burnaby.
Burnaby RCMP confirmed that a vehicle collided with a flagger in the 7400-block of 10th Avenue near Kingsway at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Video posted to social media showed a white SUV trying to merge into traffic. The vehicle then ran into a flagger who appeared to be trying to stop the vehicle.
RCMP said the driver did not remain on the scene, but investigators tracked down the vehicle and a suspect was arrested.
Charges have yet to be laid as the investigation continues.
The flagger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
