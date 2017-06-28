Longueuil Metro commuters fuming over new parking rules

Commuters who park at Longueuil’s Metro station will now have to get used to new rules stating they must head into a parking lot, not reverse in.

In Longueuil, some commuters are miffed at new parking rules by the Metro station.

The rules apply to lots P1, P2 and P5, where drivers must enter their licence numbers to park in a spot.

They’re being told to park facing in, so inspectors can easily read their plates.

This car, for instance, could be facing a $43 fine for backing into a spot.

The system is meant to deter someone from parking for free at a space that’s been recently opened up, but commuters told Global News the rule is overly burdensome.

The Longueuil lots require entering licence #s. It prevents freeloading (parking at vacated spot someone paid for earlier).

A car can park for 24 hours, which cost $7.

Anyone who backs into their lot can face a fine of $43.

The city issued a written statement, asking for patience and pointing out that the rules are clearly indicated.