Longueuil Metro commuters fuming over new parking rules
Commuters who park at Longueuil’s Metro station will now have to get used to new rules stating they must head into a parking lot, not reverse in.
The rules apply to lots P1, P2 and P5, where drivers must enter their licence numbers to park in a spot.
They’re being told to park facing in, so inspectors can easily read their plates.
The system is meant to deter someone from parking for free at a space that’s been recently opened up, but commuters told Global News the rule is overly burdensome.
A car can park for 24 hours, which cost $7.
Anyone who backs into their lot can face a fine of $43.
The city issued a written statement, asking for patience and pointing out that the rules are clearly indicated.
