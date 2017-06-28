Canada
June 28, 2017 10:11 am
Updated: June 28, 2017 10:14 am

Longueuil Metro commuters fuming over new parking rules

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Longueuil Metro has new parking rules, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Billy Shields
Commuters who park at Longueuil’s Metro station will now have to get used to new rules stating they must head into a parking lot, not reverse in.

The rules apply to lots P1, P2 and P5, where drivers must enter their licence numbers to park in a spot.

They’re being told to park facing in, so inspectors can easily read their plates.

The system is meant to deter someone from parking for free at a space that’s been recently opened up, but commuters told Global News the rule is overly burdensome.

A car can park for 24 hours, which cost $7.

Anyone who backs into their lot can face a fine of $43.

The city issued a written statement, asking for patience and pointing out that the rules are clearly indicated.

Longueuil
Longueuil Metro
Longueuil Metro parking
Montreal Metro
Montreal transit

