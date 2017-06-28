COMMENTARY: A $5 coin? Say it ain’t so!

There’s no official word from the Canadian Mint, but there are rumours in financial circles that we may be heading toward dumping the $5 bill and replacing it with a $5 coin.

For the record, it’s been 30 years since we ditched the $1 bill in favour of the loonie and about 20 years since the $2 bill was replaced with the toonie.

We’re told that both changes saved the mint lots of money, and maybe that’s true, but enough is enough.

Another coin to carry around would be a royal pain in the pocket.

Canadians are already lugging around tons of loonies and toonies and quarters and dimes and nickels and adding to that burden could have serious consequences.

Kate Spade may have to reinforce the bottoms of their purses to accommodate the extra weight from Canadian currency, and men, whose pockets are bursting at the seams with the jingle jangle of coins, may have to resort to the re-introduction of the man-purse to carry our currency.

Do we really want to go there?

I didn’t think so.

Call me sentimental, but I like our uniquely Canadian blue money and I hope we keep it that way for a long time to come.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.