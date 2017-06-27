Weather
June 27, 2017 7:30 pm
Updated: June 27, 2017 7:34 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary, Airdrie

Heide Pearson

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Calgary and Airdrie.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city of Calgary and neighbouring Airdrie, as strong winds and “nickel-size hail” is expected in the region Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada said in a statement that meteorologists are tracking a “severe thunderstorm” heading toward northern Calgary and Airdrie.

The weather agency said the storm is “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.”

It also warned of heavy downpours, flash floods and the possibility of tornadoes as the storm rolls through.

Global News