Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary, Airdrie

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city of Calgary and neighbouring Airdrie, as strong winds and “nickel-size hail” is expected in the region Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada said in a statement that meteorologists are tracking a “severe thunderstorm” heading toward northern Calgary and Airdrie.

The weather agency said the storm is “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings now extended to the SE and include Calgary. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/0cjDIfimoK — Paul Dunphy (@paul_dunphy) June 27, 2017

It also warned of heavy downpours, flash floods and the possibility of tornadoes as the storm rolls through.