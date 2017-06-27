Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary, Airdrie
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city of Calgary and neighbouring Airdrie, as strong winds and “nickel-size hail” is expected in the region Tuesday afternoon.
Environment Canada said in a statement that meteorologists are tracking a “severe thunderstorm” heading toward northern Calgary and Airdrie.
The weather agency said the storm is “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.”
It also warned of heavy downpours, flash floods and the possibility of tornadoes as the storm rolls through.
