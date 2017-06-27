Funeral industry worries new fee in Saskatchewan won’t cover services for poor

The president of the Funeral Service Association of Canada says services are not cheap and the costs are not going down.

Yves Berthiaume says the Saskatchewan government should sit down with the industry for a talk about the province’s new fee of $2,100 for funeral services for poor people.

Funeral services for people on social assistance have been cut from $3,850 to $2,100 in a bid to save the cash-strapped province money.

The government initially said families would have to foot the bill for viewings or other services, but backtracked Monday on that decision and said it will pay up to $700 more for services or rituals when requested by next of kin.

But Berthiaume says there are still many questions about what’s covered or not, such as burial plots if a family doesn’t have one.

He also says funeral homes feel that the cost is being downloaded onto them because the $2,100 is not enough to cover expenses.