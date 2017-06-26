Provincial government announces changes to funeral coverage for people on income assistance

Earlier this year, the Government of Saskatchewan announced in the provincial budget it would cut funding to funeral services for people on the Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP) and the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability Program (SAID) from the flat rate basic fee of $3,850 to $2,100. That change was slated to take place on July 1.
After months of working with the Saskatchewan Board of Funeral Homes to address concerns raised by the cut, the Ministry of Social Services is now implementing changes to its policy.
The flat rate basic fee of $2,100 will remain, but the ministry will now also:
The province said there are circumstances where a body would need embalming and cremation on top of the funeral services. If this is the case, the payments could total up to $4,425.
