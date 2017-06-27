Alabama military base on lockdown after possible active shooter: report
A military base in Alabama was on lockdown on Tuesday following reports of a possible active shooter at the facility, base officials wrote on Twitter.
“Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.,” Redstone Arsenal Military Base said in a tweet.
There’s no immediate word from base officials about whether the threat is of an actual shooter or merely part of a scheduled exercise.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted her office is being updated about the situation.
With files from the Associated Press
© 2017 Reuters
