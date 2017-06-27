World
June 27, 2017 12:08 pm
Updated: June 27, 2017 12:26 pm

Alabama military base on lockdown after possible active shooter: report

By Gina Cherelus Reuters

A possible active shooter in Alabama has put a military base on lockdown.

A A

A military base in Alabama was on lockdown on Tuesday following reports of a possible active shooter at the facility, base officials wrote on Twitter.

“Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.,” Redstone Arsenal Military Base said in a tweet.

There’s no immediate word from base officials about whether the threat is of an actual shooter or merely part of a scheduled exercise.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted her office is being updated about the situation.

With files from the Associated Press

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Alabama military base
Alabama military base lockdown
Alabama possible active shooter
Alabama possible shooting
military base lockdown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News