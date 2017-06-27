Alabama military base on lockdown after possible active shooter: report

A military base in Alabama was on lockdown on Tuesday following reports of a possible active shooter at the facility, base officials wrote on Twitter.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

“Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.,” Redstone Arsenal Military Base said in a tweet.

There’s no immediate word from base officials about whether the threat is of an actual shooter or merely part of a scheduled exercise.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted her office is being updated about the situation.

My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 27, 2017

With files from the Associated Press