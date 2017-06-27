Traffic
June 27, 2017 2:19 am
Updated: June 27, 2017 2:20 am

A speeding driver wouldn’t say why he had this alien riding shotgun

An alien doll that was spotted in a car in Alpharetta, Ga. on June 25, 2017.

Alpharetta Department of Public Safety
Drivers have chauffered some strange-looking passengers in an effort to skirt the rules of the road.

In Toronto alone, people have been known to use a mannequin or two just to use the HOV lane.

But police in Alpharetta, Ga. caught a speeding driver with a very different kind of passenger riding shotgun: one that was out of this world.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety posted two photos of an alien doll safely strapped into a car’s front passenger seat.

The driver had been caught doing 84 mph (135 km/h) and was issued a verbal warning for driving too fast, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

READ MORE: Toronto police bust ‘dummy’ driver for using mannequins in HOV lanes

It wasn’t clear why the alien was travelling in the car; Alpharetta police spokesman George Gordon told The Associated Pres that the driver didn’t say why.

One thing’s for sure: this extraterrestrial landed on Earth over a week too soon for Independence Day.

