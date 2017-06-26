WASHINGTON — The White House says it has found “potential” evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued an ominous statement Monday evening that says the U.S. “has identified potential preparations” for another chemical attack by the Assad government that it says “would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”

He says the activities are similar to those made before an April chemical attack. The Trump administration launched missile strikes in retaliation for that attack, which it blamed on Assad.

Spicer warns that “if Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

The White House has provided no immediate evidence to back up its claims.