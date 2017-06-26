Sports
June 2017 Coach of the Month – Amy Harrison

As someone who’s always gotten a kick out of soccer, it isn’t surprising Amy Harrison took a shot at coaching.

The former U17 national team member moved to the bench two years ago. She currently works with the Winnipeg South End United plus mentors girls int he provincial high performance program.

This summer, Harrison will tackle a new challenge – coaching Team Manitoba at the Canada Summer Games.

