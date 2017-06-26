Opening date set for Remai Modern art gallery

An opening date for the long-awaited Remai Modern art gallery has been set.

The doors to the new gallery in downtown Saskatoon will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 21.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon handed keys to Remai Modern Art Gallery

The inaugural exhibit will be Field Guide, which will include select works from the museum’s collection along with contemporary projects, commissions and installations by Canadian and international artists.

Remai Modern executive director and CEO Gregory Burke said the exhibit is not theme-based; rather it is a series of groupings meant to show the gallery’s philosophy and direction.

“The concept for Field Guide emerges from a set of questions we asked ourselves during the establishment of Remai Modern, including: What is modern? Can art confront reality? What is urgent and why? How will indigeneity shape the future? And what role can be played by a new art museum opening in Saskatoon, Canada?” Burke said in a release.

Field Guide will feature 13 works donated by Fred Mendel that formed the basis of the Mendel Art Gallery when it opened in 1964. It includes works by Lawren Harris, Emily Carr, and David Milne.

The Mendel Art Gallery closed in 2015.

READ MORE: Remai Modern awards restaurant contract to Toronto company

The opening will also mark the debut of the Picasso linocuts collection, which was donated to the museum by the Frank and Ellen Remai Foundation in 2012.

The gallery was originally slated to be tenant-ready in September 2016, but that date was pushed back to early January 2017.

It was further delayed when a construction benchmark was pushed back by the project’s contractor, Ellis Don.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s Remai Modern Art Gallery opening delayed once again

The city took possession of the building in March, which is coming in over-budget. The original cost of the building was set at $74.2 million for the gallery and $13 million for the underground parkade.

Total cost of the project was last projected at over $104 million, but officials did not say what the total cost was at Monday’s announcement.