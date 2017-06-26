Saskatoon police dog puts bite on man resisting arrest

A Saskatoon police dog put the bite on a man trying to flee on foot from patrol officers.

The man was originally spotted in a truck parked behind a home in the 1500-block of 1st Avenue North after officers received a report of suspicious activity early Saturday morning.

Officers said when they approached the truck, the man put it in reserve, crashing it into a fence.

The driver then took off at a high rate of speed after a failed traffic stop by officers, who called off the chase.

The truck was picked up by the air support unit, who tracked it to an alley in the 700-block of Avenue N South.

The driver then tried to flee on foot, but was tracked down by the police dog and taken into custody after he attempted to resist arrest.

#psdviper caught the suspect as he tried to flee from his vehicle after a pursuit with Police last night!@spscanine pic.twitter.com/s2KXLNa5r3 — SPS K9 Unit (@SPSCanine) June 24, 2017

He was treated by paramedics for injuries from a dog bite and then taken to hospital for further treatment.

The 58-year-old man has been charged with possession of meth and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.