RCMP say missing cyclist last seen June 14 in 100 Mile House

Smithers RCMP now confirm a missing cyclist was last seen at the Caribou Visitor Centre in 100 Mile House on June 14 but has not been seen since.

Police issued a missing person’s report on Sean David Kuntz on Sunday June 18 after it was discovered no one had heard from him since Tuesday, June 13.

Kuntz was cycling from Smithers to Saanich to visit his mother and was last in contact with her on June 13. It is now believed he was seen in 100 Mile House on June 14.

The 45-year-old was reported missing by his mother. He reportedly told her he would be riding his bike to meet her. He left Smithers on June 9 and had last texted her on June 13, telling her he was in between Quesnel and Williams Lake.

It is believed that Kuntz has been sleeping on the side of the highway.

He is described as:

Caucasian

5’ 11

Well built

Dark eyes

Dark hair

Missing half of his thumb

This is a photo of Kuntz, taken in Houston on June 10.