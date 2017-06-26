The Morning Show – Monday, June 26th, 2017

Couldn’t tune into The Morning Show today on AM640? Here’s what you missed:

Strike averted after LCBO workers, management reach deal

Warren “Smokey” Thomas, OPSEU President, joined The Morning Show to discuss the deal reached between LCBO workers and management.

Del Duca suggests raising the Richmond Hill GO line – is this necessary?

Steve Munro, transit advocate and blogger, joined The Morning Show to discuss the possibility of raising GO tracks to avoid line delays due to flooding.

Cyberattack hits British Parliament; Russian hackers reportedly selling passwords

David Shipley, CEO of Beauceron Security, joined The Morning Show to discuss the recent cyberattack.

Tsunamis on the Great Lakes? Researchers are looking into it

Chin Wu, engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin, joined The Morning Show to discuss the possibility of a tsunamis on the Great Lakes.

Sentencing hearing today for ex-nurse serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer

Mark Carcasole, News Reporter at Global News, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Ontario set to announce ticket sale reforms, crackdown on ‘scalper bots’

Alan Cross, 102.1 The Edge Music Expert, joined The Morning Show to discuss the crackdown on ‘scalper bots’.

