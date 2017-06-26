Newfoundland man says he has a new pen pal, President Donald Trump

A Newfoundland man says a thank-you note from US President Donald Trump is his latest correspondence from leaders around the world.

Doug Kavanagh says he got an email Tuesday on White House letterhead signed by Trump after he wrote the president three times in recent months.

Kavanagh says he offered feedback to Trump on issues such as terrorist threats and military spending.

The 62-year-old electrician says he’s corresponded with various leaders over the years, including several Newfoundland and Labrador premiers.

Kavanagh says he doesn’t want to be part of the political system.

But he says it’s crucial that citizens make their voices heard.

Kavanagh started writing to people in power when he was just 16-years-old.

He says he voted Liberal in the last federal election and doesn’t agree with all of Trump’s views.

Still, he says he’ll add the president’s thank-you letter to his growing collection of letters from leaders.