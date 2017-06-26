Purple in the Park game delayed to July 9 due to field conditions at Labatt Park

The London Majors say Sunday’s Purple in the Park baseball game has been further delayed due to field conditions at Labatt Park from the weather over the weekend.

The annual Purple in the Park game in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre was originally set to take place on Friday, June 23, but was rescheduled to Sunday after London’s opponent, the Guelph Royals, announced the club was taking a leave of absence from the league effective immediately.

The game is now being rescheduled a second time. The London Abused Women’s Centre says it will take place July 9.

“We want to thank the team from the London Abused Women’s Centre for their patience and their help in spreading the word about the new date,” said a statement posted on the London Majors’ Facebook page.

The Royals said retirements, player moves and several health issues contributed to them not meeting their goals this season.

“When you add the loss of sponsorship, a decline in season tickets, attendance and only one win after 16 games, you can quickly appreciate that we are not meeting any objectives set in our offseason plan,” said owner Jim Rooney in a statement.

Rooney, a former International Baseball League commissioner, has owned the team for almost eight years.

In the statement, Rooney says the team will be put up for sale and it is their hope a new owner will take over the team and plan for the “next century” of Royals baseball.

IBL commissioner John Kastner said in a statement the league is “saddened” by the Royals decision.

Sunday’s game at Labatt Park against the Brantford Red Sox is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear purple to the game and will also have a chance to bid on purple custom-made, player-signed jerseys during the game.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the London Abused Women’s Centre by calling 519-432-2204 or info@lawc.on.ca.