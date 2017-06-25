Special weather statement ends after scorching weekend

A special weather statement which had been in effect for parts of the South Coast has ended.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley all saw daytime highs throughout the weekend ranging from 26 to 32 degrees.

The spike in temperatures was enough to fell 11 records across the province Saturday, though none were broken Sunday.

Global News meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says temperatures are expected to dip down to more normal levels by Monday.

“We’ll start to see a bit of a reprieve, temperatures will start to moderate. We’ll see anywhere between 22 if you’re by the water, inland will be up to 26 degrees,” she said.

“We’ve got cool marine air that’s going to start to work its way in. It is going to remain sunny and dry though for the beginning of the work week and potentially into next week.”

The blistering weather had prompted a number of warnings, including reminders to keep pets out of hot cars and asking people to check in regularly on vulnerable seniors.