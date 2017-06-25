Whitecaps draw against Minnesota United 2-2
The Whitecaps hit the road this week, playing Minnesota United to a 2-2 draw Saturday night.
Cristian Techera put Vancouver on the board early with a successful penalty kick, followed by a goal from Tony Tchani shortly before the end of the first half.
Francisco Calvo and Jerome Thiesson both scored for Minnesota in the second half.
The Whitecaps next play Chicago Fire, on Canada Day.
