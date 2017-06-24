Academy Lanes bowling alley closing down

WINNIPEG – The Academy Lanes bowling alley will be closing its doors next month.

Academy Lanes President Todd Britton said July 18 will be the last day the bowling alley is open for business.

Academy Lanes has operated for 35 years at its location on Academy Rd. and now operates two other bowling alleys in Winnipeg.

“Unfortunately, and due to circumstances beyond our control, Academy Lanes will be closing its doors,” read a statement from Britton on Academy Lanes’ Twitter account.

Britton said he does intend to re-open the business at a different location.