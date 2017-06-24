RCMP lay charges following lengthy investigation into 2015 homicide on Ermineskin First Nation

RCMP have charged the son of the victim of a 2015 homicide on the Ermineskin First Nation.

The charges follow a lengthy investigation into the death of Sharon Ermineskin.

Ermineskin was found dead inside her home on July 3, 2015.

Her son, Scott Ermineskin, now faces several charges in relation to her death, including manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his first appearance in Westaskiwin Provincial Court on June 27.