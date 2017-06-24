Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2017, includes Roy Halladay, Vlad Guerrero

An ex-Toronto Blue Jays ace, a former Montreal Expos slugger, two grassroots leaders and a gold medal-winning national team are all set to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24th, at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont. The Class of 2017 boasts Major League superstars Roy Halladay and Vladimir Guerrero, alongside long-time Baseball Canada president Ray Carter and legendary umpire Doug Hudlin. The 2015 gold-medal winning Pan Am Canadian Baseball team also makes this year’s induction list.

“Each member of this year’s class has had a tremendously positive impact on baseball in Canada,” said Scott Crawford, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s director of operations.

“I’m excited that we will not only be celebrating the careers of two of the greatest professional players ever to suit up for the Toronto Blue Jays and Montreal Expos, but also two highly-respected grassroots leaders and a gold-medal-winning national team that made history on home soil.”

The induction ceremony is part of a larger event that took place over the course of the week. Earlier this week, the event was launched with The Opening Pitch – an exclusive reception to launch induction weekend, and the 21st Annual Celebrity Golf Classic and Banquet.

Former Blue Jays pitcher and inductee, Roy Halladay, spoke with AM980 about why Canada will always have a special place in his heart.

“One of my favourite memories was coming back as a visiting player and getting the ovation that I did. I always considered it (Toronto) to be my home and coming back to that ovation was just phenomenal.”

He adds what makes fellow inductee, Vladimir Guerrero, such a special player.

“We used to always talk about him in hitters meetings, and they said, ‘bounce it,’ he will hit, ‘throw two feet inside’,’ he will hit, if it was off the plate, he could hit it. They said that your best bet was to throw it down the middle, he might swing and miss.”

Next year will be the first year of eligibility to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown for the four-time All-star.

In addition to the ceremony, the Hall of Fame will be running a barbecue, paid museum tours and a silent auction on site. Baseball games will also be played on the diamonds starting at 10 a.m. and running all day.

For more information, you can visit http://www.baseballhalloffame.ca.