Peach City Beach Cruise draws tens of thousands

More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the 17th annual Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton this weekend.

About 750 cars from across Canada and some from the U.S. will be on display until Sunday at noon.

Organizers had to turn away 200 more cars when the event opened Friday night with the Peach to Beach parade.

President Wayne Wood said car owners need to register well in advance of the event.

Vehicles will be displayed on the ‘Magic Mile’ on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Penticton from the Lakeside Resort to the SS Sicamous.

Numerous car club conventions are drawn to the event from around North America.