St. Jean Baptiste celebrations kick off in Ste. Anne-de-Bellevue

St. Jean Baptiste celebrations in Ste. Anne de Bellevue started off on the right foot: with a generous dose of “gigue.”

“It’s so much fun. It’s very joyful,” Michelle Gruyere said as she took a break from the dance floor.

“Basically every year with la fête nationale du Quebec, it has a theme, and this year is really focused on the emblems of Quebec,” Ste. Anne-de-Bellevue’s event co-ordinator Lara Falquero told Global News.

“So we picked a lot of our activities to tie-in with the theme.”

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Montreal this Fête nationale weekend

There are plenty of activities for the little ones and the young at heart, including an emblem-themed photobooth and an arts and crafts corner where kids could make their own fleur-de-lys necklaces.

Airbrush tattoos were available as well as performances from Mimo the Mime.

A quiz tested people’s knowledge on Quebec trivia.

READ MORE: Special Saint-Jean-Baptiste events celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary

Questions such as what is the name of the Quebec flag (Fleurdelisé) and in what year it became Quebec’s official flag (1948) caught many off guard.

Popular Quebec singer Audrey Gagnon also treated the crowd to a performance.