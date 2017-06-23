What’s open and closed in Montreal this Fête nationale weekend

Rushing out the door to head to the bank? Need to stock up on goodies at the grocery store for your Saturday Fête nationale barbecue party?

You might want to check this list of what’s open and closed this St-Jean-Baptiste holiday:

What’s open

Montreal ecocentres will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in keeping with regular summer schedules

Pickup services for household garbage, green waste, kitchen waste, recyclables and bulky items will take place following regular schedules

Public markets, including Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve and Atwater, will be open Saturday to allow you to celebrate the culinary arts of the province. Schedules differ.

The Bonsecours Market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Pointe-à-Callière Montréal Museum of Archaeology and History will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Biodome will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Botanical Garden and the Insectarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Most swimming pools will be open, but check with your borough for schedules.

Closed

Most municipal offices will be closed Saturday through Monday including borough offices, Accès Montréal and other points of service.

The municipal courthouse on Gosford Street will be closed Saturday and Monday. For information, call: 514 872-2964.

Canada Post offices will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Banks, large grocery stores, most retail stores and malls will be closed Saturday, as will all SAQ locations.

Transport

The STM, will be running on a holiday schedule. Certain STM bus routes have been modified to accommodate Fête nationale celebrations, check the STM website to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

On Saturday, STL and RTL buses will be running on a Sunday schedule and AMT commuter trains will run on modified schedules depending on the line.

Parking meters are still operational and parking restrictions apply.