Valley View Centre extends closing date to 2019

Residents of the Valley View Centre in Moose Jaw will have more time to transition into the community.

Previously, the set date for the closure was March 2018. It is now December 2019.

“It is vital that the transition of Valley View Centre residents is done in a careful, thoughtful, person-centered way so these individuals can achieve their goals for life in the community,” Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in a release.

“Our commitment to a person centred planning approach to date, while maybe more lengthy, has been a very positive experience for families. We will continue to work with Valley View residents, as well as their families and communities across the province to make sure they have the supports they need to build a life for themselves and experience all the joys that community living brings.”

The government has committed more than $2 million to relocate 30 residents in 2017/2018. Residents of Valley View are continuing to move into their communities of choice. 52 residents have already moved, while 109 people are still living at the centre.