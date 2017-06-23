Queen of Nanaimo cancels Friday sailings from Tsawwassen to Southern Gulf Islands

BC Ferries’ Queen of Nanaimo has cancelled all sailings Friday from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands due to a mechanical issue.

The new and smaller vessel, the Salish Eagle is still operating on that route, however it is expected to be busy.

Travellers can also travel through Swartz Bay to the Southern Gulf Islands but should leave extra time for their journey.

Heads up if you're taking @BCFerries from Tsawwassen-Gulf Islands: Q of Nanaimo (53 yrs old) sailings cancelled. Mechanical prob. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/1zHAcLqCaf — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) June 23, 2017

BC Ferries will be offering complimentary reservations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route, for customers who were scheduled on the Queen of Nanaimo on Friday.

The Queen of Nanaimo remains at the Tsawwassen Terminal and a specialized technician will be on site to determine the exact cause of the mechanical issue.