BC Ferries second of three new vessels to hit waters on Wednesday

BC Ferries is introducing its second of three new vessels into service on Wednesday.

The Salish Eagle can accommodate approximately 145 vehicles and up to 600 passengers.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall said that unlike other ferries, the Salish Eagle will operate on natural gas instead of diesel.

“The natural gas is approximately 40 per cent cheaper than marine diesel, so not only is it a benefit to the environment, but it also helps out the bottom line.”

Marshall said this will help replace aging vessels, adding it can also help cap fare prices.

“We do actually have a $3-billion capital program over the next 12 years, we basically have to introduce one vessel into service on average to replace aging assets,” said Marshall.

“So by reducing our operating costs, that helps us with our capital program.”

The first new vessel began service last month in the Comox Valley, with the third vessel scheduled for the fall in the southern Gulf Islands.