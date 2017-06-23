So, what’s next in B.C. politics?

It’s been six weeks since British Columbia’s nail-biter of an election, four weeks since the roller coaster ride of recounts and final counts, and a day since the throne speech and its long list of new promises.

However, the wild ride of provincial politics is far from over.

Next week we will find out if the Liberal government will stand or fall.

MLAs return to Victoria on Monday June 26 to start debating the details of the throne speech.

That’s also when the NDP plan on making the motion that will lead to a confidence vote.

After two more days of debate, the vote should happen Thursday, June 29.

That timing could change if MLAs unanimously agree to vote sooner, or if the Liberals table a bill that would require additional debate.

If the Liberals fail to win the confidence vote, all eyes will turn to the lieutenant-governor who has to decide if she’ll let the NDP try to form a government or if she will call for a new election.