Signals crossed when it comes to sharing the road between cyclists and motorists in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists all share the roads, but many Winnipeggers say they don’t feel safe on the roads.

When you see a cyclist put their hand down in a right angle with their palm facing down, they’re actually signalling that they’re stopping. However, cycling advocates in the city said not every driver knows or remembers that, even though they were taught that in driving school.

“As a person on a bicycle you are far more vulnerable,” Dave Elmore, project manager for Bike Week Winnipeg said

Elmore said it comes down to life or death if everyone sharing the roads is not aware of the signals and using them whether they’re a driver or a cyclist.

He said he’d like to see every school district in Manitoba implementing mandatory cycle training and cycle safety training in order to educate the students on what to look for when they eventually learn to drive and what to do when they’re on their bicycle.