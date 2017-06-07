Cyclist’s video of drivers ignoring stop sign keeps Winnipeg police busy

The video is just 13 seconds long but that’s all it took for Nicolas Audette to prove his point that drivers just aren’t paying attention at the intersection of Assiniboine Avenue and Main Street.

In that short snapshot, seven drivers were captured treating the stop sign as more of a yield.

EB Assiniboine at Main has 2 stop signs. Approx 80% of cars not stopping. Very unsafe. Traffic enforcement is needed @wpgpolice #Bikewpg pic.twitter.com/7AbBy0JmqJ — Nic Audette (@audettenic) June 5, 2017

“I was a bit angered and shocked that all these cars would be rolling through these stop signs,” Audette said.

The cyclist tweeted his video of drivers treating the sign as ‘stoptional’ directly to police, and on Wednesday afternoon officers were out nabbing a steady stream of offenders.

“It is a dangerous situation,” Staff Sgt. Rob Riffel said. “There clearly marked stop signs that people shouldn’t be disobeying, just for their convenience.”

While the police are promising continued enforcement Audette is hoping the city will take a closer look at the intersection.

“I just want to make sure we can look at this and figure out a solution before someone gets hurt.”