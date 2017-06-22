Nova Scotia homicide victim Nadia Gonzales ‘an amazing person with an amazing spirit’

It’s been nearly a week since Nadia Gonzales – a young mother of two – was murdered.

Police found Gonzales, 35, unresponsive inside an apartment at 33 Hastings Drive in Dartmouth. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy by the province’s Medical Examiner later ruled her death a homicide.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” said Michelle Gerrior, a friend of Gonzales. Story continues below “It’s shocking, it’s tragic. To hear the loss of a friend in such an awful way.”

Samantha Garon knew Gonzales for nearly two decades. The pair went to high school together and later ended up working at the same location, where Garon says they became close.

“She was always with me,” said Garon.

“She was always helpful, she became close to my child, she became close to my family so she was more than just my friend, she was like part of the family.”

Gonzales worked as a property manager at FoxWood Terrance in Spryfield, N.S., for five years before leaving her job.

People who knew her say she loved animals and had a positive impact on everyone in the community.

“Nadia helped me get an apartment here in FoxWood. She was great support for me and we became friends,” said Gerrior.

“She would go over and beyond no matter what the situation was to try and make somebody happy and safe or comfortable. Or not to be able to do without. If she could help in any which way, she would.”

Halifax Regional Police have laid first-degree murder charges against Calvin Maynard Sparks, 23, and Samanda Rose Ritch, 19, in connection with Gonzales’ death.

Despite the arrests, there are many questions that linger for those who knew Gonzales.

“I can’t believe that somebody would take a life and we don’t even know why. That is the hardest part, the why,” said Garon.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to try and raise money for Gonzales’ family, specifically, her two daughters, aged 12 and 15.

“It’s a sad thing that her kids are going to be able to remember what’s going on,” said Gerrior.

“Hopefully they will know that their mother was very loved and very cared for and she was an amazing person with an amazing spirit, and cared for everyone.”

A visitation for Nadia Gonzales will be held Friday evening at Atlantic Funeral Home in Lower Sackville, N.S.