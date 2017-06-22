RCMP still searching for rural Saskatchewan bank robber

Since May 2016, there have been six bank robberies and two attempted bank robberies in southern Saskatchewan.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and believe that these crimes have been committed by the same person.

The following robberies have occurred at banks in southern Saskatchewan since May 2016:

On Friday May 13, 2016, a bank in Pangman was robbed

On Friday June 24, 2016 a bank in Hodgeville was robbed

On Wednesday January 4, 2017 a bank in Pangman was robbed

On Monday February 6 a robbery was attempted at a bank in Pangman

On Friday March 10 a bank in Holdfast was robbed

On Friday May 17 a bank in Glentworth was robbed

On Monday June 5 a robbery was attempted at a bank in Glentworth

On Tuesday June 13 a bank in Central Butte was robbed

The suspect has been consistently described as stocky adult male, 40 to 50 years old, and 5’5” to 5’8” tall.

The suspect has been spotted wearing dark coloured balaclavas, touques, and gloves. He has also been seen in a grey hoodie, an orange Under Armour hoodie, a tan coat, a camouflage coat and a dark coat.

There are several potential vehicles, including a grey van, a red SUV, an older, dark Chevrolet extended cab truck (possibly a Silverado model).

No one has been physically harmed in the incidents. If you believe you may know who this individual is, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-8477.