EMSB elementary school gets prestigious grant to bolster library

Students at St. Dorothy Elementary in Montreal’s east end started their last day of school with a cup-stacking competition.

Teachers pointed out that just about everyone was looking forward to the last day of school.

At the end of the cup-stacking, the school’s principal, Sandra Léveillé, revealed the Indigo Books and Music Foundation had chosen St. Dorothy Elementary to receive a $20,000 grant to upgrade its book collection.

Currently, the school has about two books per pupil; the grant would raise that number to seven for each student.

“Right now, we only have an annual budget of about $1,700 [for books] a year,” Léveillé told Global News.

With the grant, which lasts for three years, the school plans on adding about 1,500 volumes.

As part of the application process, the school’s students put together a video to share why they should be selected for the grant.

Only 30 schools nationwide get a grant.