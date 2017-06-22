Weather
June 22, 2017 11:36 am
Updated: June 22, 2017 11:48 am

First tornado of 2017 touches down in Manitoba

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News
First tornado in Manitoba of 2017 touches down in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation June 21.

Anton Lariviere/submitted
WINNIPEG– Early Thursday morning, Environment Canada has confirmed the first tornado of 2017 in the province of Manitoba.

June 21, a severe thunderstorm tracked across west central Manitoba and produced a tornado near Sapotaweyak Cree Nation at approximately 2:30pm.

Wind speeds were estimated to be between 105-137 km/h.
No damage has been reported. The tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0.

Manitoba tornado touches down in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

Anton Lariviere/submitted

manitoba severe weather
Manitoba tornado
Manitoba weather
MBstorm
Northern Manitoba weather

