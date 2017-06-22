COMMENTARY: LCBO workers deserve fairness

As we draw closer to a possible Monday strike at LCBO outlets, it’s become fashionable in some circles to lambaste LCBO workers as being greedy and out of touch.

That’s simply not fair; in fact, those disgruntled workers have some legitimate beefs.

Forget about the non-issue of beer and wine in grocery stores.

That ship has sailed and the LCBO will continue to thrive.

But it must gall LCBO workers that many grocery store workers who now sell beer and wine have better working conditions than they do.

There are 8,000 unionized workers in the LCBO and about 84 per cent of them are part-time jobs and the chances of full-time employment for most of them is slim.

Many don’t know how many hours of work they’ll get from week to week and I’m told that some shifts are only two or three hours long.

In an era where we’re finally having a discussion about fairness for workers, the LCBO environment seems outdated and unfair.

The LCBO continues to be a cash cow for the government and any government would be foolish to tinker with that revenue source.

But the people who stock the shelves and check IDs and offer product knowledge that you won’t get elsewhere deserve a better deal than they’ve been getting from the LCBO.