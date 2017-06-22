Kathleen Wynne is the least popular premier at home, and across Canada: poll

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has a public opinion problem at home, and elsewhere.

She scored the highest disapproval ratings among any Canadian premier in Ontario, and across Canada, in a Mainstreet Research/Postmedia poll that was released on Thursday.

In Ontario, Wynne scored a 70 per cent disapproval rating and a 19 per cent approval rating.

Her disapproval rating was close to last year’s, when she scored 71 per cent in Ontario. Her approval rating in her home province was unchanged from 2016.

Wynne’s disapproval at home tied that of Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball in his own province, but her approval rating was the lowest of any premier.

Wynne also scored the strongest disapproval rating nationally, hitting 48 per cent, which put her just above Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

The pollster arrived at its results by calling a “random stratified sample” of 5,250 Canadians between June 12 and 15. The poll used both landlines and cellphones.

Responses were “weighted using demographic information to targets based on the 2016 Census.”

Nationally, the survey had a margin of error of +/- 1.35 per cent; the margin varied in the provinces.

The ‘unknown’ advantage

Meanwhile, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister scored the highest approval rating of any premier in their own province, hitting 53 per cent.

He also received the lowest disapproval rating of any premier in this category.

“Brian Pallister is still unknown on the national stage,” Mainstreet Research president Quito Maggi said in a news release.

Nationally, Pallister received the lowest disapproval rating of any premier, hitting 11 per cent, but he also tied for second-lowest national approval rating, hitting 22 per cent alongside New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant.

Here are Canadian premiers’ approval ratings in their home provinces, from lowest to highest:

10) Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne — 19 per cent

9) Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball — 21 per cent

8) Alberta Premier Rachel Notley — 33 per cent

7) New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant — 34 per cent

5) British Columbia Premier Christy Clark — 37 per cent

5) Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard — 37 per cent

4) Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall — 46 per cent

3) Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan — 47 per cent

2) Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil — 50 per cent

1) Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister — 53 per cent