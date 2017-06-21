Vernon RCMP investigating homicide, suspect arrested

An assault turned fatal in Vernon Tuesday night. RCMP were called to the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road shortly after 11 p.m.

When they got there, police found a 49-year-old woman seriously injured. She later died in hospital.

A 21-year-old man, who police say knew the victim, was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody.

A source tells Global News the woman was bludgeoned to death and says the man arrested at the scene was her son.

RCMP have not confirmed any of these details.

The source said the mother had two sons, one in university and the other still in grade school, and that the family moved to the country about a year ago.

While RCMP aren’t saying how the woman died, but police have deemed her death a homicide.

RCMP aren’t releasing any further details, including the victim’s identity.