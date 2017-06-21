World
June 21, 2017 3:06 pm

Pit bull escapes yard, attacks 2 kids sitting in minivan

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  The Associated Press

A pit bull in Pennsylvania escaped its yard and attacked two kids sitting in a minivan.

Police in Pennsylvania say a pit bull escaped from its yard and somehow got into a minivan, attacking a two-year-old girl and five-year-old boy as they sat strapped into their car seats.

Lancaster police say the children’s mother managed to pull the animal off them with the help of neighbours and others.

The children are being treated for serious injuries.

A witness who tells WPMT-TV he helped wrestle the dog off the kids Monday says the boy had extreme facial injuries after the attack.

Tom Grab says he pulled the dog off and held onto it, but it managed to wriggle free and resume attacking.

He says the mother was eventually able to flee and drive to a hospital.

No charges have been filed. The dog is in quarantine.

