Okanagan man’s home destroyed by fire while he awaits major surgery in Toronto

It’s another devastating blow for 40-year-old Kory Bradshaw, who lost his Kelowna home to a crippling fire Tuesday night.

Bradshaw wasn’t home at the time. He and his wife, Renee, 37, are in Toronto where he’s awaiting a double lung transplant at St. Michaels hospital.

“Kory has cystic fibrosis and has been on oxygen for 12 years and I believe hasn’t worked for ten years,” neighbour Beth Shey said. She’s one of the people who saw the fire and called 911. “While my neighbour and I drove up our driveway, we watched in horror as their home burst into flames,” Shey said.

“It’s really really tough. (The home) is insured, but you’ve got deductible, airfare, everything. They’ve lost everything.”

Shey set up a GoFundMe page to help the Bradshaw’s financially.

Fire investigators were back on scene Wednesday. They believe the blaze was caused by a cigarette discarded in a hedge outside the front of the home.