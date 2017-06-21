Crime
June 21, 2017 12:42 pm
Updated: June 21, 2017 12:44 pm

3 arrested after rifle, Taser and $224K worth of drugs seized in Calgary: ALERT

By Digital Content Coordinator  Newstalk 770

$224,000 worth of drugs and over $100,000 in cash was seized following a search of three Calgary homes on May 25.

ALERT handout
Police have charged three people and seized about $224,000 in drugs and $110,830 in cash following a search of three Calgary homes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said a semi-automatic rifle with its serial number removed, body armour and a conductive energy weapon (commonly known as a Taser) were also seized.

“The firearm will be submitted for ballistics testing to determine if it was used in any other crime,” it said.

ALERT said its officers, along with Calgary police and the RCMP, searched an apartment off of 17 Avenue as well as two homes in the northwest Calgary neighbourhoods of Sherwood and Rocky Ridge on May 25.

The haul included:

  • 560 grams of cocaine;
  • 448 grams of a cocaine buffing agent;
  • 704 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 227 grams of heroin;
  • 30 grams of marijuana;
  • 200 grams of cannabis resin;
  • 23 grams of unknown pills;
  • $110,830 cash proceeds of crime.

Police have laid a total of 17 drugs and weapons charges against 24-year-old Sinbad Rekic, 23-year-old Billy Koroluk and 21-year-old Dalton Vanderpost.

