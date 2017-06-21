Crime
June 21, 2017 12:43 pm

Surrey man to be sentenced following violent road rage incident

By Online News Producer  Global News

Surrey RCMP released this image of the suspect following the incident last May.

Surrey RCMP
A A

A sentence is expected to be handed down today for a Surrey man following a violent road rage incident in May 2016.

Michael Andrew Carreiro is due to court at 9:30 a.m PT. Last month he was found guilty on a charge of assault with a weapon.

Story continues below

Surrey RCMP say it appears Carreiro attacked a man in the 12100-block of 72 Avenue on Mother’s Day, first punching the victim, then stabbing him. He fled the scene and was last spotted heading north on the 12100-block of 75 Avenue.

“What started as a simple traffic incident quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation for the victim,” RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement at the time.

The suspect and victim did not know each other.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Originally aired May 9, 2016: Surrey RCMP have released a photo they hope will lead them to the suspect in a road rage incident that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries. Rumina Daya reports.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Michael Andrew Carreiro
road rage stabbing
Surrey
Surrey RCMP
Surrey road rage
Surrey road rage stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News