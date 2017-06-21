Surrey man to be sentenced following violent road rage incident

A sentence is expected to be handed down today for a Surrey man following a violent road rage incident in May 2016.

Michael Andrew Carreiro is due to court at 9:30 a.m PT. Last month he was found guilty on a charge of assault with a weapon.

Surrey RCMP say it appears Carreiro attacked a man in the 12100-block of 72 Avenue on Mother’s Day, first punching the victim, then stabbing him. He fled the scene and was last spotted heading north on the 12100-block of 75 Avenue.

“What started as a simple traffic incident quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation for the victim,” RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement at the time.

The suspect and victim did not know each other.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Originally aired May 9, 2016: Surrey RCMP have released a photo they hope will lead them to the suspect in a road rage incident that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries. Rumina Daya reports.