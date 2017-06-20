Trial underway for Kelowna man accused of killing victim with single punch

A trial is under way in Kelowna for a man accused of causing the death of an Ontario visitor with a single punch outside a Harvey Avenue restaurant.

Cory Van Gilder is accused of manslaughter in the February 2016 death of Zachary Gaudette.

Tyson Attwood testified Tuesday he was in the Cactus Club parking lot with two friends when they were approached by a very irrational and aggressive man who was screaming and swearing while tearing off his jacket and sweater and challenging people to fight.

“I felt something was wrong with him,” said Attwood. “The veins were popping out of his neck, his face was beet red and he was sweating even though it was minus 10 outside.”

Attwood was certain the stranger was about to throw a punch when he says another stranger stepped forward, and without saying anything, threw a punch of his own.

“I guess he must have felt obliged to block us off from this guy and do something about it.”

The blow to the side of Gaudette’s head instantly dropped the 30-year-old to the pavement. He died two days later in hospital.

A friend of the accused who witnessed the event told the jury “Cory defended himself and struck the man.”

Attwood agreed with a defence lawyer suggestion that the punch disarmed a volatile situation.

“If that guy didn’t get punched he was going to punch someone, it was inevitable,” said Atttwood.

Attwood and his friends phoned for an ambulance for Gaudette while Van Gilder and his associates left for another restaurant.

The trial continues Wednesday.