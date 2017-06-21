New rule limiting where girls from rural Sask. can play hockey has parents upset

Parents say a new rule restricting where girls from rural Saskatchewan can play hockey should be put on ice.

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has said that, starting in the 2018-19 season, girls under 17 who live outside Regina and Saskatoon won’t be allowed to play for teams in those cities.

Parents in rural areas don’t like the idea and a petition is circulating online to have the decision reversed.

They say the rule will prevent girls from competing with teammates of the same calibre, because there aren’t enough players to form tiered teams.

The hockey association says there are plenty of girls in the country to make such a program work and associations have 16 months to organize themselves.

General manager Kelly McClintock said the rule will grow girls hockey once local associations get behind it.