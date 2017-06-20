Blogs
June 20, 2017 11:57 am

The Stafford Show – Tuesday, June 20th, 2017

By

An Air Canada flight makes its final approach as it lands at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2004. Air Canada has offered to 'make it right' for young girl who wet her pants after being blocked from using the business class washroom.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Couldn’t tune in live for The Stafford Show today on AM640? Here’s what you missed:

 

‘I was enraged’: Blocked from business class potty, woman says granddaughter wet pants on Air Canada flight 
Stafford asks callers if this grandma’s overreacting and if parents should be more prepared when travelling with young children.

 

In a racist rant, mother demands a white doctor for her son at Mississauga clinic
Stafford asks callers if they’d confront this woman and if you’d care who’s looking after your child, as long as they’re receiving quality care.

 

