June 19, 2017 10:52 pm

2 young children in serious condition after falling out of east-end Toronto house window

Toronto police are investigating after two young children fell from a second-storey window at a house in the city's east end Monday evening.

Two children, who are two and four years old, have been rushed to hospital in serious condition after falling from a second-storey window at a home in Toronto’s east end.

Police and paramedics were called to a house near Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said one child was taken to a trauma centre and the other was taken to a local hospital.

It’s not known what happened in the moments leading up to the fall.

42 Division officers were on scene well into Monday night continuing their investigation.

