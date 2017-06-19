2 young children in serious condition after falling out of east-end Toronto house window
A A
Two children, who are two and four years old, have been rushed to hospital in serious condition after falling from a second-storey window at a home in Toronto’s east end.
Police and paramedics were called to a house near Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 8:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said one child was taken to a trauma centre and the other was taken to a local hospital.
It’s not known what happened in the moments leading up to the fall.
42 Division officers were on scene well into Monday night continuing their investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.