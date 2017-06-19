Robotic falcon takes flight at Edmonton International Airport

As a way to help keep birds away from planes at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA), a drone that looks and acts like a falcon is taking flight.

Designed by a Dutch company called Clear Flights Solutions (CFS), the “Robird” drone took a test flight for members of the media at EIA on Monday. The drone looks and flies like an actual falcon, making other birds believe their natural enemy is present.

The flying technology will be used to guide birds away from air traffic at EIA, while discouraging nesting near airside operations and glide paths.

The drone will officially hit the air next month for a pilot project that runs through the fall. The robotic falcon is able to chase off birds weighing up to three kilograms.

There are some restrictions with the bird.

“We can’t fly in the rain and we don’t fly at night under the regulations,” Tim Bibby, managing director of AERIUM Analytics, said. “We’re limited to about 20 km/h winds; the turbulence becomes a problem so we bring it down at that point and wait for a safer time.”

The drone is being brought in to further strengthen EIA’s Wildlife Management Plan. Calgary-based AERIUM Analytics – working in partnership with CFS – will be in charge of implementing the technology and operating it at EIA.

EIA is the first international airport in the world to use robotic birds to keep real birds away from runways.